Letter from Mary-Margaret E. Robbins

Letter to Trustees Re: Platform

I am writing to express my deep concerns about the proposed viewing dock project, which I/we believe threatens the integrity, safety and character of our beloved village. Having lived at 20 Pioneer Street for over 24 years, we have never encountered a proposal that jeopardizes our way of life environmentally, economically, and in terms of community health—more than this one.

The issues with this project are numerous and far-reaching:

1. Environmental Impact

Otsego Lake is our village’s primary source of drinking water, and disturbing the lakebed through construction risks polluting the water with sediment and runoff. Even if told the engineers’ system is to stop run off it’s only in theory and doesn’t take into account increased human pollution that could occur.

Without regulation, the dock would likely attract activities such as fishing, grilling, and swimming, adding to pollution and potentially harming the lake’s ecosystem.

The dock’s presence could disrupt aquatic habitats and alter the balance of this cherished natural resource.

2. Safety and Accessibility Concerns

The increased traffic on lower Pioneer Street, a dead-end with no turnaround, poses significant pedestrian safety risks and will force vehicles to use residential driveways, causing disturbances to homeowners.

More visitors in the area create additional challenges in an already congested location, further threatening the safety and well-being of residents and all pedestrians

3. Financial and Logistical Risks

The project’s reliance on grant funding is precarious, as other grants in the past have fallen short due to shifting political priorities. Any budget overruns would place undue financial strain on taxpayers.

Free funds associated with this project primarily benefit contractors, with little to no tangible benefit to village residents.

4. Preserving Cooperstown’s Unique Character

Cooperstown has always maintained its charm by prioritizing simplicity and rejecting projects that compromise its quality of life, such as nighttime lights at Doubleday Field.

Transforming the lakefront risks making Cooperstown a carbon copy of other small villages, undermining the unique qualities that make our community special.

5. Lack of Oversight and Control

A public viewing pier would inevitably lead to unregulated activities—fishing, grilling, swimming—that disrupt the peace of the neighborhood, damage the environment, and create enforcement challenges.

6. Transparency and Accountability

This project has been rejected before by both NYS and NY Forward, and the Village Parks Committee. Why is it being brought back again, and who continues to push for it despite clear opposition from state officials, committees, and the community?

We urge the board to prioritize preserving the character and integrity of Cooperstown over this unnecessary and potentially damaging project. Our village has always succeeded in finding solutions that balance progress with protecting its identity. This project is not one of those solutions.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We hope to see greater transparency and community involvement in addressing this issue moving forward. With the changing political environment we can’t afford to move forward with “promised” money that may fall short.

Mary-Margaret E. Robbins

Cooperstown