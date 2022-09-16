By:  09/16/2022  2:12 pm
Robert B. Schlather SQSPCA Golf Weekend

Robert B. Schlather
SQSPCA Golf Weekend

Don’t forget to golf for a terrific cause during the Robert B. Schlather SQSPCA Golf Weekend, made possible with support from Kevin’s Royal.

You can schedule a tee time from this Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18 at the Otsego Golf Club. Just mention you are golfing for the SQSPCA.

Registration is $60 per golfer and includes greens fees, cart, a hot dog, and support for the shelter!

To reserve a tee time, please call the OGC at 607-547-9290. Call 607-547-8111 or email info@sqspca.org with any questions.

