Robert R. “Bob” Brady, 70 October 29, 1951 – December 13, 2021

In Memoriam

SCHENEVUS – Robert R. “Bob” Brady, 70, passed away at home in the comfort of his family on December 13, 2021.

Bob was born October 29, 1951, in Cooperstown, the son of Arthur and Virginia (Meade) Brady.

He graduated from Andrew S. Draper Central School in Schenevus. Bob worked as a driver for UPS for 29 years. He always kept busy with excavation side jobs, as he would say working with “big toys in the big sandbox”.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy Brady; daughter, Kathryne Brady Mancini and grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexis Mancini; daughter, Alizabeth Brady; stepson, Scott Brandow, and grandchildren, Hannah and Jake Brandow; siblings, Scott Brady and Robin (Randy) Hubbard; a niece and two nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Arthur “Butch” Brady Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the SPCA ( www.sqspca.org ).

