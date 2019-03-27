Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Arrives At Fenimore Next Tuesday

6 EXHIBITS OPEN APRIL 2

COOPERSTOWN – An exhibit of Herb Ritts’ famous photo portraits of rock stars from the Rock & Roll Museum in Cleveland opens Tuesday at The Fenimore Art Museum.

It one of six exhibits opening that same day, and 12 in all are planned over the summer.

With a minimalist style and mastery of natural light, photographer Ritts (1952–2002) is known for turning starts into icons. This is the first curated collection of his photos, including David Bowie, Tina Turner, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Prince, Cher, Madonna and many more.

Many of his best-known portraits will be displayed alongside stage costumes and guitars from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The exhibition is organized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in association with the Herb Ritts Foundation. The exhibition is sponsored in part by The Clark Foundation, Fenimore Asset Management, and NYCM Insurance.