Roger E. Tooke, 72 May 18, 1949 – December 11, 2021

In Memoriam

WEST WINFIELD – Roger Earl Tooke, 72 of West Winfield formerly Rome passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

He was born on May 18, 1949 in Canastota, NY. He was the son of George E. & Marguerite (Raynore) Tooke. His parents died at a very early age and he was raised by his cousins Clifford & Ona Clark of Kirkland. An integral part of his childhood was spent in Clinton with Betty & June Clark where he became a member of the former Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Clark Mills. Roger started his career at Winn’s Furniture in 1969 and was a delivery driver for over 25 years. He then started his own landscaping business, before marrying the love of his life, Kathleen M. Dillard- Tooke. Shortly after in August of 95 he became a member of the United Steelworkers Union and was a machine operator for 15 years before he retired in 2008.

Roger is survived by his son, Allen S Tooke (Jennifer) of West Winfield, stepchildren Wendy (Leroy Jr) Raffray, Bonnie (Mike) Wilson, Michael Dillard, Matthew Dillard, his sister Helen Mennig, two brothers, William Charles Tooke & Ronald Tooke. Long time best friend and bother in law David (Debra) Yaddaw. 3 granddaughters and a grandson as well as several nieces and nephews.

Rogers was preceded in death by his late wife Kathy Dillard-Tooke , three sisters Madeline Vanderworken, Arlene Tooke, & Margaret Johnson, and five brothers Arthur Tooke, Irving W Tooke, David Tooke, Phillip Tooke, & Lawrence A Tooke.

You could often find Roger sitting in the sun listening to Elvis working on a word puzzle. In his spare time he loved to garden and help his granddaughters take care of their farm animals. He made friends wherever he went with his infectious smile and travel stories. He loved to reminisce of the old days when he had a Mach1 and once he discovered the internet he was always browsing for a new topics of conversation . Roger was a loving devoted, husband, son, brother, father and grandfather. Above all, he had a great love for his family and treasured all the time he spent with each of them.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Thursday December 16th at Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. Services will immediately follow the calling hours at 1:00 PM at the funeral Home. To send condolences visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or visit Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.