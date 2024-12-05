From left to right, Bill Waller, Rotary president, presents the ceremonial $4,000.00 check to Will Kleffner, director of the Cooperstown Food Pantry, Dr. Anush Patel, chief of hematology and oncology for Bassett Healthcare Network, and Mark Kirkby, program coordinator at the Bassett Cancer Institute. (Photo provided)

Rotary Club Supports New Food Program for Cancer Patients

Food items that a Bassett Cancer Institute patient could receive from the Cooperstown Food Pantry are shown in front of the ceremonial check. (Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—A ceremonial check in the amount of $4,000.00 was presented at the November 19 meeting of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown to support an innovative, first-in-the-region partnership between Bassett Healthcare Network’s Cancer Institute and the Cooperstown Food Pantry that delivers free, nutritious food to cancer patients in need across the region, relieving them of added financial pressure as they receive treatment.

The matching grant, made up of a $2,000.00 grant from Central New York Rotary and a $2,000.00 grant from the Rotary Club of Cooperstown, will help the program continue and grow, officials said in a press release.

“In a significant way, food is medicine,” said Mark Kirkby, program coordinator at the Bassett Cancer Institute. “It’s important that we don’t overlook or downplay the impact nutrition has on the body. Often when our patients come in for treatment, they’re struggling, tired and facing a lot of financial pressure. When a person is dealing with rising expenses, their food budget is often where they cut back. We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with the Cooperstown Food Pantry, which allows us to ensure that our patients continue to fuel their recovery.”

The Cooperstown Food Pantry, located at 25 Church Street, has served local residents facing hardship since 1977. The partnership with Bassett Cancer Institute started over a year ago. Since then, the program has grown from about five patients receiving food to between 45-50 households being served. Patients who are seeing the benefits live throughout Bassett Healthcare Network’s service area and beyond.

“This program would not run as effectively as it does without the expertise of the dietitians and nutritionists at Bassett Healthcare Network,” said Will Kleffner, director of the Cooperstown Food Pantry. “They give us the ability to medically-tailor the food we are providing to match each patient’s individual needs. We are thankful to them, to Cooperstown Rotary, and to every local community member who contributes to our mission at the pantry.”

Any doctor, nurse or other medical professional at the Bassett Cancer Institute has the ability to refer a patient and their family to receive food through this program. Items are boxed up and either driven to the patient’s home or brought to the patient’s vehicle while they are in Cooperstown, Oneonta, or Herkimer for a medical appointment.

“The partnership that this funding supports is such an important component to the wellness of the cancer patients who benefit from it. We deeply appreciate the support being shown by Cooperstown Rotary,” said Dr. Anush Patel, chief of hematology and oncology for Bassett Healthcare Network. “Fighting cancer can be expensive and time-consuming, as well as physically and mentally taxing, so all efforts to make other parts of a patient’s life as stress-free as possible are enthusiastically welcomed.”

“At the Rotary, we seek to lead by example, bridge generations and serve the needs of our community. The work being done to take the guesswork out of mealtimes and provide cancer patients with added peace of mind certainly matches that commitment. Thank you to my colleagues at the Rotary for their hard work in applying for this grant and seeing it over the finish line, and a special thanks to Dr. Bertine McKenna for assisting with the grant and our connection with Bassett Healthcare Network,” said Bill Waller, Rotary president.

A partnership between the Cooperstown Food Pantry, Bassett Healthcare Network and Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham was recently formalized, which will allow even more nutritious food to be delivered to patients in need, at no additional cost, officials said. Plans are in the works to expand the program further and encourage its use as a blueprint for similar partnerships in other areas of the state and country.