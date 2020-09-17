By: Libby Cudmore  09/17/2020  1:04 pm
RUSSO: Benton Energetic, Forward-Looking

RUSSO: Benton Energetic, Forward-Looking

 09/17/2020    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

LETTER From TOM RUSSO

Benton Energetic,

Forward-Looking

To the Editor:

I enthusiastically support MacGuire Benton for election to the Cooperstown Village Board. I have observed and evaluated the perspectives and agendas of the candidates.

No one has been more accessible to his constituents.

No one has greater willingness to examine issues and listen closely to public questions and concerns.

No one has more honest, pragmatic or hopeful insight into our community’s problems and needs.

No one has more energy or enthusiasm for making Cooperstown a better place to live and work.

No one will do a better job of keeping our village moving forward.

This is no time to replace a proven leader. We need to keep MacGuire Benton working for us.

TOM RUSSO
Cooperstown

