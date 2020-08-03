Ruth G. Allen, 80; Active In ‘Thrive, Survive,’ Much More

ONEONTA – Ruth G. Allen, 80, who was active in Oneonta’s civic life, serving most recently on the city’s “Survive, Then Thrive” committee, formed to blunt the economic impact of the pandemic threat, passed away July 21, 2020.

Ruth, who previously lived in Brooklyn, was the retired administrative director for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of New York City’s outreach education programs. She was a lifelong educator and an advocate for the members of her local community on multiple issues.

After retiring from the NYC Extension, she relocated to Oneonta with her partner Dennis Finn, and became actively involved in several organizations of the Oneonta and Otsego County communities. In addition to “Survive, Then Thrive,” she served on the Huntington Memorial Library Board and continued working as a volunteer expanding the relationship with the local 4-H organization and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Ruth never left any stones unturned and was always curious, researching and sharing ideas, thoughts and any new information she happened upon. Besides loving to cook and being an NPR junkie, she enjoyed traveling, entertaining her friends and going to Glimmerglass Opera, among countless other interests.

Predeceased by her partner Dennis Finn, Ruth is survived by her brother, Alan Goldsmith; her daughters, Marissa Allen and Floella Allen; and her grandchildren Jamie Paige, Raven Rose and Devin Daniel. She had a lifelong friendship with Nana Shirley and close friendships with Celina, Michelle, and many more whose lives she became part of.

It is our belief that she has joined her partner, Dennis Finn, and her parents, Lillian and Morris Goldsmith, above the clouds.

A celebration of friends and of Ruth’s life will be announced once it is safe to travel.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ruth’s name to Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, the Otsego branch of Cornell Cooperative Extension outreach program or the Otsego County 4-H program at CCE of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, 173 S. Grand St., Cobleskill, NY 12043, Brooklyn Botanic Garden Corporation, 1000 Washington Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, or Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238-6052.

Arrangements have been made by Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home of Oneonta.