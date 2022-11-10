‘Salute to Veterans’ Concert is Sunday

The Oneonta Community Concert Band will honor veterans with marches, melodies, and more at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in downtown Oneonta at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Conductor Andrew D. Pease will lead the traditional Salute to Veterans concert of patriotic music. The program will feature familiar historic marches and medleys along with newer pieces.

The musical lineup includes “The Black Horse Troop” by John Philip Sousa, “Courage for Winds” by Adrienne Albert, “Military Escort” by Harold Bennett, “Remembrance” by D.I.D. Choi, “E Pluribus Unum” by Fred Jewell, and “Polly Oliver” by Thomas R. Root. Selections from “Suite Francaise” by Darius Milhaud also will be presented.

The hour-long concert will end with “A Hymn for the Lost and the Living” by Eric Ewazen, the “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden, and “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin.

This Salute to Veterans is supported by a generous grant from the Dewar Foundation.

The OCCB includes professional, amateur and student musicians from throughout the area. The group regularly gives free concerts to present different styles of music, including band pieces, jazz, swing, show tunes and transcriptions from orchestral works.

For more information, call (607) 376-7485 or visit the Oneonta Community Concert Band page on Facebook.