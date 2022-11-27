Salvation Army, Price Chopper Launch Kettle Donation Program

SCHENECTADY—Price Chopper/Market 32 is once again playing host to the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” holiday campaign at all 130 of its stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Salvation Army and Price Chopper/Market 32 have been collaborative partners in the communities they serve for more than 35 years.

Last year’s “Red Kettle” campaign at Price Chopper and Market 32 stores raised more than $500,000.00 in donations directly benefitting those in need throughout the communities where the funds were collected.

This year’s campaign is already underway, and will run through December 24.

“The annual Red Kettle campaign has become integral to the holiday season—both in our stores and in our communities,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services for Price Chopper/Market 32. “Being able to extend ourselves and welcome our community partners in support of friends and neighbors in need is a blessing.”