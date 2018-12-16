Santa’s Helpers Bring Cheer To 205 Seniors

Santa’s Helpers Bring Cheer

To 205 Area Seniors

The back room of The Green Earth filled up quickly this morning as locals brought in over 200 shoeboxes full of food, toiletries, clothes and more for the annual Shoeboxes For Seniors drive in partnership with Office For The Aging. Above, volunteers Eli House, Skyalr Gargash, Sharon Poon and Grace Schultz help carry the packages to the back of The Green Earth for counting and sorting. At right, event organizer Lisa Nunez stacks the numerous packages, many with personalized notes and cars from elementary school students, into piles for counting. The packages will be delivered throughout the area in time for the holidays. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)