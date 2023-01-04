Saturday Is Deadline for Written Works

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre is accepting submissions through Saturday, January 7 for its 2023 “NEXT! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights” and “Write Out Loud” performances, both planned to be live and in-person this winter. The museum is seeking plays, poems, prose and short stories for consideration. Entries are limited to one full-length play or collection of short works per playwright. Poets may submit up to three poems of any length for consideration. Alternatively, prose/short stories may be submitted, but each should not exceed 1,500 words. All genres are welcome. Those interested should e-mail scripts, pieces and inquiries to submissions@fenimoreart.org.