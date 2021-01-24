Schenevus Alumni Honor Sen. Oberacker, 3 Others

SCHENEVUS – The Schenevus Central School Alumni Association and its Alumni of Distinction Committee today announced state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, will be one of four honorees at the second annual Alumni of Distinction Awards at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, via Zoom.

The three other honorees will be:

Robert Barnes, county fire coordinator/emergency manager for nine years and Oneonta fire chief and emergency manager for 19 years.

William Fredette, attending physician/medical director, Fox Pediatrics, Oneonta.

Timothy French, Bassett Hospital chief resident and, for the last 13 years, hospitalist at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, N.H.

Before taking office as state senator Jan. 1, Oberacker had served on the county Board of Representatives and Town of Maryland supervisor.

A Zoom link will be available at the Schenevus Central School home page.

The Alumni of Distinction Award and Wall of Distinction were established to honor and memorialize Schenevus Central School graduates who have proved to be positive role models for past, present, and future students during their lives after graduation.