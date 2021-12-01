“Scooter”  John Carl Weir, 73 November 14, 1948 – November 27, 2021

In Memoriam

Father, friend, and handyman Scooter’s life came to an end on November 27, 2021 after a short illness with his family by his side. He was born November 14, 1948 in Cooperstown, NY to Ann (Kallan) Weir and Carl Weir. He was well known to most for his cheerful laugh, helping hand, and bartending skills. The thing he loved the most was being around friends and family.

For 20 years he worked as a caretaker for Steve and MJ Harris in Hartwick. Many times, you could see him riding around on that John Deere tractor mowing lawn or plowing snow. You might also see him sitting in his truck reading the newspaper or looking over his to do list wondering which task he would do first or thinking to himself what are they thinking with this list. While not a decorator by trade he always had a way of making the holidays brighter and beautiful around the house.

Scooter was blessed with many friends throughout the area. He could often be seen driving around stopping at many houses to check in on all the goings on. Even many pets could sense he was coming down the road and would be waiting at the door for him. His evenings would entail a stop at the Hartwick Vet’s Club for town news and dinner.

He is survived by his mother Ann, brother Mike (Ellen,Eli) Weir, his children Michelle (Dennis) Dibble, Melissa (Pat) Brennan, John (Jen) Weir, Courtney (Luke) Banner and 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was an amazing Poppa and always had a treat for the kids. He loved being around them laughing with them and even yelling at them to get it together. He will be truly missed by all.

A celebration of Scooter’s life will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Hartwick Vet’s Club from 1 to 4 pm. Burial will be in Hartwick Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta NY 13820 who while only with us for one week, made our lives so much easier, eased our minds and we are forever grateful to all of them

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Ottman Funeral Home in Cherry Valley, NY.