By: Jim Kevlin  03/06/2021  2:05 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleSculptor With Oneonta Ties On PBS  Show Aired Tonight

Sculptor With Oneonta Ties On PBS  Show Aired Tonight

 03/06/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

CLICK FOR MORE ON DAVID HAYES

Sculptor With Oneonta Ties

On PBS  Show Aired Tonight

The late sculptor David Hayes, whose son David is a leader of First Night Oneonta, will be featured at 9 this evening on the PBS reality show, “Legacy List With Matt Paxton,” on public television stations nationwide, including on WCNY Syracuse, following “Antiques Road Show.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *