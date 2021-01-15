By: Jim Kevlin  01/15/2021  4:03 pm
Sen. Seward Tribute On Newsstands Now

STERLING CAREER HONORED

Sen. Seward Tribute

On Newsstands Now

“THANK YOU, WELL DONE!”, a tribute edition honoring state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, published by Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal, is now on newsstands around Otsego County, featuring dozens of reminiscences about “Gentleman Jim,” who retired Dec. 31 after serving us in Albany for 34 years.   Don’t miss this souvenir edition.  (AllOTSEGO.com)

