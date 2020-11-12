Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Senator Presented With Bettiol Award Senator Presented With Bettiol Award 11/12/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Senator Presented With Bettiol Award Today, Chamber Will Also Recognize Otsego County’s Entrepreneurial Spirit State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, receives the 2020 Eugene A. Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen Award by Otsego Chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan. The award, which recognizes his career representing Otsego County in the state Senate for the past 34 years, was presented this afternoon outside the senator’s Oneonta office. “A Virtual Celebration of the Entrepreneurial Spirit” will be broadcast at 4:30 today from The Otesaga in Cooperstown, where Custom Electronics will be recognized as NBT Bank Distinguished Business; Theresa’s Emporium as Key Bank Small Business of the Year, and Pathfinder Produce & Mobile Marketing as Excelluss Blue Cross Blue Shield Breakthrough Business of the Year. Click here to register for the Zoom broadcast. (Jeff Bishop photo)