Senator ‘Slightly Improved,’ But ‘Next Few Days Crucial’

CINDY SEWARD ON HUSBAND’S HEALTH

MILFORD – “The next few days are crucial” for state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, who has “slightly improved” since being placed in a medically induced coma Thursday morning at Albany Medical Center, his wife Cindy told the Milford community in a Facebook post this afternoon.

She said the briefing was prompted by “all of our friends in our Milford community who have reached out with care, concern, and love, (about) my husband’s and my status.”

After entering Albany Med Thursday, the senator’s “condition ad deteriorated quite rapidly and became dire,” Mrs. Seward wrote. However, “I spoke with the doctor last evening and Jim is responding to nurse commands and his condition is slightly improved. The next few days are crucial.”

Still, today “my children and I were able to see him and speak to him once via Webex.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Seward is in self-quarantine after being tested positive for the coronavirus last week, suffering from pneumonia and shingles. “I am the lucky one,” she wrote.

She said “my doctor and the county Health Department are in touch daily. They are amazing,” adding there has been an unbelievable outpouring of love and kindnesses and prayers and my family and I are so truly appreciative.”

She continued, “I hope this dispels the rumors and ask for continued thoughts and prayers for Jim’s healing and for all those struck with this virus as well as for the doctors, nurses, and all essential staff – those in the medical field and those essential people in businesses, very importantly in our local businesses, our emergency and fire departments, convenience stores, gas stations, and post offices.

“They are all heroes. Please be safe. Wear that mask when you must get essentials. Stay home if you are not essential staff. Pray for everyone. God is good.”