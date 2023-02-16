Seniors Connections Program Now Underway at Clark Sports Center

By CASPAR EWIG

COOPERSTOWN

On Thursday, January 5, those interested in signing up for a Connections at Clark Sports Center membership were treated to a tour of the facility and shown the various locations at which Connections programming and special events will now be held.

By holding all the sessions in the CSC, Connections—a program of the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens—can take advantage of the expansive facilities.

“Our association with the Clark Sports Center is giving us many more health and fitness programming options,” said Mike Lachance, co-founder of the former Cooperstown Senior Community Center, now known as Connections.

In addition, the sports center has gracious informal seating and meeting areas where people can gather during lunch and when not involved in activities, Mike pointed out.

Connections members can take advantage of an indoor walking track, ping-pong tables, tables for card and board games, and a felt lined, inclined board designed to eliminate the crimp in one’s back when searching for the open spots in jigsaw puzzles. The CSC will make their Fitness Game Room available to Connections members as well. Some activities, such as bowling or the golf simulator, will require an extra fee. Use of the pool and pickleball courts requires a CSC membership.

“We chose the name ‘Connections’ to emphasize that our program is centered on wellness: to help all people age well physically, mentally and intellectually,” explained Carole Lachance, Mike’s wife and group co-founder. “And while the program is directed toward seniors, we found adding that term to the title was off-putting. Instead, we wanted to emphasize the community aspect of the program.”

This commitment to giving seniors a place to exercise and socialize remains a core principal for the Lachances. In fact, except for a brief period, their program never completely shut down during the pandemic.

“We continued by scrupulously following the guide lines: All contact surfaces were sterilized, masks were worn and distancing observed. We kept going because we felt the seniors needed to get out and do something,” said Carole.

“The program has always been very popular and successful from the outset,” Carole continued. “We have an e-mail list of over 200 people who receive our weekly newsletter. And 30-40 people can be expected to show up during winter events, although that number reduces to one half during the summer months.”

The annual cost for membership in Connections is $25.00, but there is no charge for those already a member of the CSC. Enrollment remains continually open and anyone can decide to participate at any time during the year.

The Clark Sports Center is located at 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. For more information on Connections, e-mail connectionsatcsc@gmail.com.