Seth Yerdon, 83; Army Veteran, Retired Postmaster

CHERRY VALLEY – Seth E. Yerdon, 83, formerly of Cherry Valley, an Army veteran and retired postmaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home in Tamarac, Fla.

Seth was born on Feb. 20, 1937, in Little Falls, a son of the late DeForest and Mae Yerdon.

He retired in 1990 after serving in the military and with the U.S. Postal Service.

Seth will forever be remembered as having a great sense of humor and a quick wit. As a young man he was a tremendous basketball and baseball player and in later years he enjoyed the game of golf with his wife and many close friends. In addition, he enjoyed playing piano and loved music and dancing. He approached each day by flinging open the front door and saying, “Good Morning World!” and if you were to ask, he would tell you he had a great life.

Seth is survived by his two daughters, Tracy Moylan and Cheryl Myint; grandchildren, Evan, Brianna, Charles, Sarah Myint (Evan’s wife) and Trey Barnes (Brianna’s husband); great-grandchildren, Elijah, Leah and Logan Myint and Waylon Barnes; sister-in-law, Janice Yerdon; nieces and nephews and John Moylan, a special friend of the family.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Elaine, and brothers, David and Gary Yerdon.

The family will have a private service in Cherry Valley at a later date.

Kalis-McIntee Funeral Home, Wilton Manors, Florida, is in charge of all arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at KalisMcIntee.com.