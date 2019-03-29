Sharon E. Spencer, 67; Worked At Hampshire House, Job Corps

ONEONTA – Sharon E. Spencer, 67, an administrator at Hampshire House during part of her 17 years on Oneonta, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

She also worked as a career mentor for Job Corps and a healthcare administrator for Hampshire House. She found both roles challenging but rewarding.

She was an avid member of the “Lunch Bunch” and will be missed at their weekly outings.

Sharon is survived by her beloved husband, Jesse Spencer; three children, Kelly Spencer Clark, John Myles Spencer, Christina Spencer Vaughan; and cherished grandchildren, Taron, Matthew, Brianna, Kate, Sarah and Maeve.

Family and friends are invited to pay their final respects from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., Monday, April 1, at Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St., Oneonta, NY 13820.

A funeral service will be held celebrating Sharon at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Sharon’s name to Catskill Area Hospice.

Online condolences to the family can be made at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.