Kathleen W. Sheldon, 75 April 24, 1946 – June 10, 2021

In Memoriam

Kathleen W. Sheldon, 75, of Edmeston passed away unexpectedly Thursday June 10, 2021 at her home.

Kathleen was born on April 24, 1946 in Cortland, NY. She was pre deceased by her parents Douglas J. and Catherine Nancy Aloi Card.

She is survived by her husband Alan B. Sheldon who she married July 22, 1967, daughters Caprice (Paul) Eckert of Edmeston, Monica (Brandon) Clark of Edmeston, sisters Angela Benson of Edmeston, Phyllis (Ladd) Lawrence of Upper Jay, NY, brother Roy “Jay” Whitaker of NH, grandchildren Mallory, Rachel, Tatum, Braymon, great grandchild Lacie-Ann, and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was a lifetime resident of the area, graduating from Edmeston Central School. She owned and operated her salon for decades and was also a talented seamstress. She is also known for her beautiful flower gardens, and creating costumes for the Edmeston Central School musicals for over 30 years. Kathy loved her family, and the family dinners she had with them.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM on Monday June 14, 2021 at Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY with Paul Eckert officiating. Calling hours will be 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edmeston Fire Department in memory of Kathy. To send condolences, visit www.delkerterryfh.com, or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.