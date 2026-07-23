Baseball player, broadcaster and executive Bill White is this year’s Buck O’Neil Award winner. He and others will be honored in a ceremony on Saturday, July 25. (Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB Photos)

Renaissance Man Bill White Among Baseball Greats To Be Honored

White published his memoir, “Uppity: My Untold Story about the Games People Play,” in 2011.

(Photo provided)

By CHARLIE VASCELLARO

COOPERSTOWN

This year’s Hall of Fame Induction Class and award-winners includes a potpourri of former players, broadcasters, and one baseball-lifer, representing a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences leading to their shared destination at the National Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

In a multi-faceted career spanning five decades, Bill White—this year’s recipient of the Hall of Fame’s Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award—is a true baseball renaissance man.

“Bill White’s lifetime of service made him one of the most respected figures in baseball, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame is proud to present him with the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Jane Forbes Clark, chair of the board of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “His work as an All-Star player, pioneering executive and beloved broadcaster built a legacy of excellence that we are honored to celebrate in Cooperstown.”

A six-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove Award-winning first baseman during his 13-year Major League career, White—who turned 92 this past January—is equally well-known as a longtime play-by-play broadcaster for the New York Yankees and as the first Black president of the National League.

While attending Hiram College in Ohio, where he played on the baseball team while enrolled in the school’s pre-med program, White was signed by the New York Giants prior to the 1953 season. He joined the team for spring training in Phoenix and was assigned to the team’s Class B minor league affiliate in Danville, Virginia, where he was the second Black player to desegregate the Carolina League.

He made his major league debut with the Giants on May 7, 1956 and hit 22 home runs with 59 RBI and a .256 batting average in 138 games. After missing the 1957 season while serving in the military, White returned in July of 1958 and saw limited action with the team, participating in 26 games. At the end of spring training in 1959, he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in a life-altering move that would define the rest of his playing career.

White immediately excelled in St. Louis and was selected to the first of six straight All-Star teams. Perhaps more significantly, White became a team leader and vocal proponent of equal treatment and accommodations for all Black players in the major leagues.

Two years after retiring as a player, White became the first Black broadcaster for a major league team, joining Phil Rizzuto in the New York Yankees booth where the pair became one of the most beloved broadcast teams.

In 1989, White retired from broadcasting and was elected to replace Bart Giamatti as president of the National League after Giamatti was promoted to the role of commissioner of baseball. White served as president of the NL through the strike-shortened 1994 season and became a member of the Hall of Fame’s Veterans Committee shortly thereafter.

White published his memoir, “Uppity: My Untold Story about the Games People Play,” in 2011.

“I use ‘uppity’ as a point of pride,” White said in an interview for the “Philadelphia Post.”

“I demanded to be recognized for what I accomplished, nothing more. If people thought that was uppity—and many did—so be it,” he said.

White is the seventh recipient of the Buck O’Neil Award, which was established in 2007 “to honor an individual whose extraordinary efforts enhanced baseball’s positive impact on society, broadened the game’s appeal, and whose character, integrity and dignity are comparable to the qualities exhibited by O’Neil.”

The broad-sweeping criteria are culled from O’Neil’s remarkable playing and coaching career in baseball as well as from his role as Black Baseball’s foremost oral historian.

O’Neil died in 2006 and was honored as the first recipient of the award in 2008, followed by Roland Hemond (2011), Joe Garagiola (2014), Rachel Robinson (2017), David Montgomery (2020), and Carl Erskine (2023).