Sheriff: Employee Stole Masks From Bassett

COOPERSTOWN – A Morris woman was accused of stealing face masks and alcohol prep pads from Bassett Hospital, where she worked as a contracted employee, according to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department.

Josie D. Wright, 33, was arrested after Bassett Security called the Sheriff’s Department to assist them in an investigation into the thefts of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the hospital.

During this investigation, deputies allege that Wright took a box of face masks and alcohol prep pads from Bassett and was allegedly shipping the masks to another person. Deputies believe there may be other employees who have taken PPE from the hospital and shipped them to other people, but it is unknown at this time whether they are profiting from their actions. The investigation is ongoing.

Wright was charged with one count of Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor and issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Otsego Court.