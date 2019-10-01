Sheriff: Man Fell Asleep, Hit Parked Cars

MILFORD – An Illion man allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before he hit two parked cars on Main Street in Milford this morning, according to Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr.

Timothy B. Mower, 45, Illion, was allegedly traveling south on state highway 48 in the Village of Milford when he is believed to have fallen asleep. His truck, which was towing a trailer, hit two cars parked on the shoulder of the roadway, pushing the second car into a brick wall and the third car into a utility pole.

Mower has a previous DUI conviction and does not currently have a license, according to Devlin.

Mower was not injured, but he was ticketed for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, failing to keep right and operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device.