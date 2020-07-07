Sheriff: Man Stole ATV, Led Deputies On Chase

TOWN OF BUTTERNUTS – A Sidney man was arrested after he allegedly stole an ATV from a yard in Butternuts and led Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase through a field and riverbed.

Cody Amidon, 19, Sidney, was charged after he allegedly stole an ATV from the yard of a residence in the Town of Butternuts. While patrols were in the area, they were alerted to a second complaint of an attempted break-in at another residence, where the suspect allegedly fled on an ATV.

Deputies spotted Amidon on the ATV heading southbound on State Highway 51, and although they attempted to stop him, he allegedly failed to stop for the patrol and exited the roadway into a yard, then a hayfield, and then into a riverbank, where he then abandoned the ATV and fled on foot.

State Police K-9 and other Deputies responded to the incident location for a search, and Amidon was located after a complaint of a man walking down State Hwy 51 in the Town of Butternuts.

Amidon was charged with Grand Larceny, fourth degree, Attempted Burglary, second degree, criminal mischief, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, third degree, Unlicensed Operation, and Failure to Obey Police Officer. He was arraigned and sent to the Otsego County Correctional facility on $500 bail.