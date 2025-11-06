Advertisement. Advertise with us

Sherri France, a longtime figure in the Otsego County youth athletics world, was presented with the prestigious Fetterman Award on October 29 by Doug Bauer (left) and David Fontaine. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Sherri France Honored with 2025 Fetterman Award

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
COOPERSTOWN

Sherri France, local athlete, coach, and educator, was honored by the Clark Sports Center and The Clark Foundation at an emotional ceremony at The Otesaga Resort Hotel on Wednesday, October 29. Named for Patrick C. Fetterman, longtime associate director of the ACC Gymnasium and the Clark Sports Center, the award recognizes “individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to serving Cooperstown’s youth, particularly through athletics,” according to CSC’s website.

“It honors individuals who lead with integrity, compassion and a commitment to lifting others up,” CSC Director David Fontaine said. “This year’s recipient, Sherri France, embodies those values everywhere.”

France teaches at Worcester Central School, leads the Cooperstown JV girls basketball team, and serves as an assistant coach for Cooperstown’s girls soccer and softball teams. A former high-school athlete, France was a key player for a Cherry Valley soccer state championship win before graduating in 1984. She has also supported sports activities at the CSC.

“Beyond coaching,” said Clark Foundation Executive Director Doug Bauer, “she’s been a reliable presence as a scorekeeper and a referee, always stepping up to support our community.”

Bauer added that “France embodies the spirit of service, sportsmanship and leadership, making her a true pillar of local athletics and certainly worthy of this year’s Fetterman award.”

France, among the many attendees tearing up throughout the ceremony, said she was “truly honored” by the “extremely humbling” award. She said she couldn’t have done it alone, and that she is “very much a product of my environment, shaped by my family, my mentors, fellow coaches, teammates, friends and community members, and from all the experience and opportunities that surrounded me as a young athlete.”

A former coach, family members, colleagues, and former Fetterman winners gave remarks, universally applauding what they described as France’s unwavering commitment to youth sports and the kids participating in them.

