Letter from Kathy Sinnott Gardner

Quality Writing Is Appreciated

It was so nice to read an article where the reporter did their homework. It was a refreshing change. I am generally not a newspaper reader. However, I look forward to reading the articles that Darla Youngs writes from this point on. She sought the facts and that is something I believe is lacking in the news these days.

Kathy Sinnott Gardner

Otsego County Clerk