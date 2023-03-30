Sitting Pretty Kitty

Photo provided

ONEONTA—Angela Zustovich shared this photo of her gorgeous feline, Murphy, and we could not resist putting him on page one for all to admire. “As a nurse working at Bassett with COVID-19 patients at the time, I had secluded myself for the safety of my family and friends; it was definitely a hard time and became very lonely,” Zustovich wrote. “That was when I saw a FB post from Susquehanna SPCA of a cat named Murphy. I took one look at the photo and knew I had to give him a home. I adopted him in April of 2020 and my life was changed ever since! Murphy has brought so much joy to my life. He is such a playful and affectionate cat; I always look forward to his little “sandpaper” kisses when I come home from work. He enjoys sunbathing on the window perch, laying on warm laptops (he is the cutest distraction), bird watching and cuddles. I have him harness trained and he likes going out on mini-adventures on trails around Oneonta, where we reside. He has definitely been a purrfect pal!” We invite you to send pictures of your furry, feathered or finned friends to darlay@allotsego.com. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in the newspapers, and a gallery of our readers’ pets is now available for viewing on the AllOtsego.com website at https://www.allotsego.com/furever-friends-and-purrfect-pals/