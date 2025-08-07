Frank Russo, Becky Thomas and Dr. John Nader pose in front of the main banner for the recent Sixth Ward Shindig. (Photo by Maria Griswold)

Sixth Ward Shindig Revived

By BILL BELLEN

ONEONTA

To conclude what seemed to be a continuous day of Sixth Ward celebrations on Friday, July 25, the Sixth Ward Booster Club organized a very special event for its community; one that would be a first-of-its-kind experience for those not lucky enough to attend the original gatherings it was based on back in July of 1967. To the joy of the community, the first Sixth Ward Shindig in nearly 60 years began at 7 p.m. on the tennis courts of the Sixth Ward playground.

The overwhelming enthusiasm for this event was rooted in decades of pent-up nostalgia and a desire for communal connection. Cousins Becky Thomas and Frank Russo, two of the organizers of this year’s event, were just children when their fathers began to plan what ended up becoming a staple of the Sixth Ward each year.

“So when we were kids, our dads started doing tennis court dances here to raise money to [fund the building of] a big softball field with lights over there,” Thomas shared. “And then they were starting the Sixth Ward Athletic Club, so they used to do dances here to raise money to get those things off the ground. So when I was a kid, we used to come down here. They had big dances, and they actually had bands then, too.”

Russo, president of the Sixth Ward Booster Club and Lower Deck Events, recalled that funds from the original series of dances were used to purchase the old River Street School, now Oak Square Apartments. The property was then sold to developers, and the money raised from that sale was used to purchase and build up the Sixth Ward Athletic Club.

For years, the fundraising efforts for such community-centric facilities helped to facilitate the lively atmosphere that surrounded these dances. It was this energy that Thomas, Russo, and Dr. John Nader looked to recapture with the revival of the event this year. With Russo at the helm of the Booster Club, the organization began to organize an initiative to bring the dance back. Thomas moved ahead with sending out roughly 350 “save the date” cards throughout the Sixth Ward. Sponsors began to pitch in funding for the event, allowing the Booster Club to accumulate enough money to host the dance entirely free of charge to both the club and attendees. This widespread appeal, in combination with a social media presence and strong word of mouth, spread knowledge of the shindig well beyond the bounds of the Sixth Ward.

As the clock struck 7 p.m. and music began to play, the crowds started to gather. The rows of cars filled in, while many residents of the ward simply walked down Scrambling Avenue to join in the fun. The crowd was comprised of people of all ages; some reliving memories from decades before, others being spun in strollers by their dancing parents, introducing a whole new generation to the tradition. Music including golden oldies, classic rock and even some modern pop saw the tennis court consistently teeming with dancers.

Once a sizable group had been amassed, Dr. Nader addressed the crowd, saying, “We are thrilled that you could join us. This has not been done since July of 1967. For those of you who remember—and there are some of us here—welcome back…For those of you who were never privileged to be here, welcome. We’re glad you could join us.”

Nader then thanked the many sponsors of the event and passed the microphone back to DJ Tom King so that he could get back to the dance floor.

Reception of the event seemed very positive, as smiles plastered the faces of nearly everyone in sight. It seemed like every guest that walked through the gate of the tennis court was greeted and treated like an old friend. Steve Judd, an event attendee, shared this energy and expressed his gratitude for being able to return to a tradition that he had last been able to participate in in the 1960s. Nader, both at the earlier Sixth Ward historical marker unveiling and during the dance itself, spoke of the strong community identity exhibited by the Sixth Ward.

The Sixth Ward Shindig was considered a huge success, with the proceeds from the concession stand going toward the maintenance of the Sixth Ward playground, and eventually the refinishing of the tennis courts.

“We have had several requests already to do it again next year and the turnout spoke for itself,” Russo wrote in an e-mail following the event. “My guess is we will be hosting it again and the planning will begin soon.”

With a second event likely on the way, it seems that this tradition—bridging nearly four generations together through one communal experience—is making a comeback. Those interested in staying up to date on events like this in the Sixth Ward can check out the Lower Decks Events Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/people/Lower-Deck-Events/100069163865791/.