Ten Hall of Famers, including Class of 2025 inductee Ichiro Suzuki, were on hand to view the museum’s new exhibit documenting the transpacific baseball exchange. Pictured above, from left, are: Ted Simmons, Harold Baines, former Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley, NBHoF Board Chair Jane Forbes Clark, Jim Kaat, Jim Thome, Ichiro Suzuki, Cal Ripken Jr., George Brett, Fred McGriff, NBHoF President Josh Rawitch, John Smoltz, Hideo Nomo and Jack Morris. (Photo by Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

Skies Clear Over Cooperstown for NBHoF Induction Ceremony

By CHARLIE VASCELLARO

COOPERSTOWN

The 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was delayed by one hour because of rain, but with an assist from the baseball gods the skies cleared up and the ceremony took place under intermittent clouds and sunshine. The estimated attendance of 30,000 was nowhere near the 55,000 that had been speculated.

In the unusual position of leading off was closer Billy Wagner, eighth on the all-time saves list with 422, behind Hall of Famers including Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, and Dennis Eckersley, and ahead of such luminaries as Rollie Fingers and Rich Gossage.

In a humble and subdued speech, Wagner revisited the start of his 16-year career: “Who could have imagined, when I debuted in 1995, I would take the field with two future Hall of Famers, and now I’m joining them,” said Wagner, glancing back from the podium at former Houston Astros teammates Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell.

Speaking on behalf of his father, feared slugger and famed outfielder Dave Parker—who died just one month before the Induction Ceremony—Dave Parker II delivered a rhythmic, beat-poet style speech, moving in and out of his voice and his father’s voice in a spontaneous and improvisational style.

Speaking in his father’s voice, he said, “I know what my stats looked like at every stop, and what the experts would say, what ancient YouTube videos show me in all the faded living color.”

And in his own voice, “Well, I just want you to know, to all my Pittsburghers and all my Queen City brothers and sisters, Pops’ journey up and down to California, to his one year in Milwaukee, every franchise cap that Dave Parker ever wore kept him warm and touched his soul,” said Parker II.

He closed by reading a poem written by his father:

“My father, Dave Parker, passed away last month at the age of 74. Working on this speech during his final weeks, Pops wanted me to leave everyone with this poem that he wrote, that he gave me a long time ago. And he said if he ever made it here, to read it. So that’s what I’m about to do:”

Here I am. 39. About damn time.

I know I had to wait a little, but that’s what you do with fine aged wine.

I’m a Pirate for life, wouldn’t have it no other way.

That was my family, even though I didn’t go on parade day.

I love y’all. The Bucs own my heart.

Because those two championships I got, y’all played in the first part.

I’m in the Hall now, you can’t take that away.

That statue better look good, you know I got a pretty face.

Top tier athlete. Fashion icon. Sex symbol.

No reason to list the rest of my credentials.

I’m him. Period. The Cobra.

Known for my rocket arm, and I will run any catcher over.

To my friends, families, I love y’all. Thanks for staying by my side.

I told y’all Cooperstown would be my last ride.

So the star of David will be in the sky tonight. Watch it glow.

But I didn’t lie. On my documentary, I told y’all I wouldn’t show.

Like Parker, former Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox slugging first baseman Dick Allen did not live to see his Induction. Speaking on his behalf was his widow, Willa Allen.

“We called him Dick,” said Willa, referencing Allen’s expressed desire not to be addressed as “Richie,” continuing, “And although he is not physically here to accept the honor, I assure you he is with us. He is with the 350 family members and friends here today who have come to honor his life, his legacy, and the love of the game. And I know he is smiling right now, knowing that his story is finally being recognized in this very special way.”

Although Allen’s time in Philadelphia was ripe with controversy, Willa explained that it still felt like home to the native of Wampum, Pennsylvania. And she expressed her gratitude toward the Phillies franchise.

“And the Phillies made sure he knew how much he meant to them, in a way that most players never experience unless they are already in the Hall of Fame. In 2020, under the leadership of John Middleton, the Philadelphia Phillies did something extraordinary: They retired Dick’s number 15, a gesture typically reserved for those already in Cooperstown. But they knew, as we did, that Dick’s legacy transcended technicalities,” said Willa and, perhaps taking a backhanded swipe at the Hall of Fame, added, “That day in Philadelphia meant everything to him. And to our family, it was a moment we’ll never forget. To see Dick recognized in that way while he was still alive, to feel the love from Philadelphia, the organization and the fans—that was a gift.”

In a heart-felt and joyful speech, longtime New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians hurler CC Sabathia addressed the important roles that the women in his life played in helping him realize his potential in a heart-felt and joyful speech.

“No one has more fun hanging out with the fellas than me, but I have been blessed to have so many wise and caring women in my life…You’d be lucky to have even one of those women in your life, and I’ve had them all, a village of women who raised me, guided me, made me laugh, fed me, protected me, and a few times literally saved me,” said Sabathia.

He also addressed his role as a Black player and leading voice among Black players.

Ichiro Suzuki enjoys the Induction Weekend Parade of Legends on Saturday, July 26 with wife Yumiko Fukishima. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

“Baseball has always been a great game for Black athletes, but baseball culture has not always been great for Black people. Through the Players Alliance and our work with the Commissioner’s Office and the CAP program, I hope we’re starting to turn that around. I don’t want to be the final member of the Black Aces, a Black pitcher to win 20 games in the big leagues. And I don’t want to be the final Black pitcher standing here giving a Hall of Fame speech.”

The headliner was baseball sage and philosopher Ichiro Suzuki, the first Japanese born position player to play Major League Baseball and the first Japanese-born Hall of Famer. Ichiro imparted his wisdom in a thoughtful, Zen-like manner, peppered with amusing anecdotes and observations.

“As a kid, my dream was always to be a professional baseball player. I even wrote an essay about it when I was in grade six. If I could rewrite that essay today with what I know now, I would use the word goal instead of dream,” said Ichiro, “Dreams are not always realistic, but goals can be possible if you think deeply about how to reach them. Dreaming is fun, but goals are difficult and challenging. It’s not enough to say, “I want to do something.” If you are serious about it, you must think critically about what is necessary to achieve it.”

Ichiro continued his theme: “As I continued to set my goals, I also came to understand that consistency would be the foundation to achievement. I encourage young players to dream, and dream big, but also to understand the difference between a dream and a goal. In order to make your dream your goal, you must be honest in thinking about what is important to achieve it.”

While it was a foregone conclusion that Ichiro would be a first ballot Hall of Famer, the only question was if he would be the second unanimous selection; Mariano Rivera was the first. His name was left off one anonymous BBWAA ballot, and he tried to find the writer that did not vote for him, inviting the writer to join him for dinner. The writer never came forward.

Ichiro addressed the anonymous writer in his speech and used the occasion to rescind his offer.

“Baseball is so much more than just hitting, throwing and running. Baseball taught me to make value decisions about what is important, said Ichiro. “Baseball taught me what it means to be a professional, and I believe that is the main reason I am here today, not because my skills are better than others. Three thousand hits or 262 hits in one season are achievements recognized by the writers—well, all but one of you. And by the way, the offer for that writer to have dinner at my home has now expired.”