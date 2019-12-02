Snow Tapering Off, Sun Due Tomorrow

With Oneonta City Schools (and pretty much everything else) closed today, Jacob Foster Rothbart, 13, took the opportunity to sled in Wilber Park with dad Mike and sister Natalie, 8. After accumulations of up to 11 inches in the past 24 hours, snowfall is expected to taper off in Oneonta this evening, ending at 10, although flurries are expected to continue until midnight in Cooperstown. Tomorrow, a sunny day is being predicted with a high of 29. Inset, Rachel MacLean, a Bassett Healthcare Network medical student, joins a snowball fight in Wilber Park. (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)