So Far, Governor’s Outpatient Rules Not Eased Locally

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING, Tuesday, 4/29

35 Counties On List, But Not Otsego

ALBANY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 35 counties have been approved to resume elective outpatient treatments; however, Otsego – and, thus, Bassett Hospital – was not on the list.

The governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term.

The counties now eligible are: Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chenango, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Putnam, Saratoga, Schoharie, Schuyler, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Sullivan, Tompkins, Ulster, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates. The governor also announced: • New York State is now conducting an average of 30,000 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 per day. Last week, he said the state will work with the federal government to double New York’s testing capacity from 20,000 tests per day to 40,000 tests per day over several weeks.

• results of the state’s FDNY and NYPD antibody testing survey that tested 1,000 New York City Fire Department officers and 1,000 New York City Police Department officers from across all five boroughs. The preliminary results show 17.1 percent of FDNY officers and EMTs have COVID-19 antibodies and 10.5 percent of NYPD officers have COVID-19 antibodies. The state will be conducting further antibody analysis and surveys by race and gender in the future.