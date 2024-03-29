(Graphic courtesy A.J. Read Science Discovery Center)

Solar Eclipse 101 for Otsego County Amateur Astronomers

ONEONTA—Dr. Valerie Rapson, professor of physics and astronomy at SUNY Oneonta, is offering a quick question and answer tutorial on eclipse basics so the public can more fully enjoy the event in Otsego County on April 8. Visit Science Discovery Center | SUNY Oneonta to learn more about space and eclipse activities in our region.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon happens to pass directly in between the Earth and the sun as it orbits around the Earth. From Earth’s perspective, the moon will slowly pass in front of the sun, blocking out the light. When the sun’s light is completely blocked by the moon, we call that totality.

How often do solar eclipses occur?

Solar eclipses occur roughly twice per year. However, the eclipses pass over different parts of the Earth, so you have to be in the right place at the right time to see them.

Why is everyone so excited for the eclipse on April 8?

The path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse will cross through parts of New York State! People in the Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Adirondacks and Plattsburgh regions will get to see the total solar eclipse. People outside of those areas will see a partial solar eclipse.

What time is the eclipse on April 8, and where do I look?

The eclipse will be visible from roughly 2:10-4:35 p.m. across Otsego County. During this time, the moon will move across the face of the sun, with maximum coverage occurring at about 3:24 p.m. The sun will be in the southwestern sky at this time.

Will I get to see totality in Oneonta [or Otsego County]?

Unfortunately, no. Oneonta and all of Otsego County are south of the path of totality. At maximum sun coverage, 97-99 percent of the sun will be covered up by the moon.

Isn’t 99 percent good enough? Do I really need to be in the path of totality to get a good view?

People viewing from the path of totality will get an extra special view. The sky will get completely dark during the day, and the stars and planets will be visible. You will also be able to see the solar corona—the thin and super-hot atmosphere that surrounds our sun. From Otsego County, the sky will darken a little, but not completely, and the solar corona will not be visible to the naked eye. The moon will look like a dark disk covering up the face of the yellow sun in the sky.

Where should I go to watch the solar eclipse in Otsego County?

Anywhere with a clear view of the southwestern sky will provide a good view. If you’d like to join SUNY-Oneonta for a viewing party, the AJ Read Science Discovery Center will have a free, family-friendly event from noon to 5 p.m. on April 8. We will have hands-on activities, solar telescopes for safe close-up views of the sun, a disco ball creating solar projections, and free eclipse glasses for all visitors (while supplies last). Interactives for the blind and visually impaired will also be available, including NASA braille books and an eclipse sonification device.

Do I need to wear eye protection when observing the sun?

Yes! It is very important that you wear special solar eclipse glasses anytime you are directly looking at the sun during an eclipse. Looking directly at the sun without eye protection, especially when using binoculars or a telescope, is very dangerous and can cause permanent eye damage. Please be careful when you watch the upcoming eclipse.

Will there be good weather on April 8?

Anyone who’s lives in New York State knows that the weather in April can be hit or miss. We could have a beautiful, sunny spring day…or a snowstorm. Past weather trends show a ~50 percent chance of clouds, so cross your fingers for clear skies that day.

When will I get to see another solar eclipse after this one?

The next partial solar eclipse visible from Oneonta or Otsego County will be on August 12, 2026. During that eclipse, we’ll only see about 20 percent of the sun covered up by the moon. The next total solar eclipse to cross the United States will be in August of 2045, and the next solar eclipse to pass directly over parts of New York State will be in May of 2079.