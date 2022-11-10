Sorbera Cleans Up Main Street on Sophomore Service Day

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Tanner Sorbera of Burlington Flats was one of nine students from SUNY Oneonta who participated in the college’s first Sophomore Service Day event on Saturday, October 15. From 1-4 p.m., the students washed the outside of nearly every Main Street storefront window, with additional help from three volunteers from the college’s wrestling team. This event was the first service day specifically for sophomores, allowing the participating students to acquaint themselves with the community while making a difference. Sorbera is studying Criminal Justice at SUNY Oneonta.

Sophomore Service Day was an initiative of the Center for Social Responsibility and Community at SUNY Oneonta.

“After sore shoulders, our group of students felt very proud of their accomplishments when they looked at all the windows sparkling,” said Linda Drake, CSRC director.

“When students volunteer to improve our downtown, it really cements the feeling of community—and the sense that we all belong here.”