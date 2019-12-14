Spirits Un-Dampened At Candlelight Evenin

CHEERFUL FANS AT FARMERS’ FETE

Ron Johnson on the keyboard and his brother Ren on the fiddle led singers on Christmas Carols at this afternoon Candlelight Evening, The Farmers’ Museum annual holiday celebration. It began at 3, and despite the rain that began at 4 the tailed off at 6, a cheerful crowd enjoyed a range of bands and choruses – including Toddsville Community Bible Chapel choir, inset right, that included Gail and Tim Buel and grandkids Jude, 4, and Aria, 2. Fans, including many families who come annually from the Capital Region and Utica area, tromped through the mud almost cheerfully – no kidding! – crowding around kettles of heated apple cider – and sheltering from the rain and into the exhibition buildings. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

