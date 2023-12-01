Sports Snippets: December 1, 2023

Compiled by WRILEY NELSON

CV-S Wins Two Tournaments

TANNERSVILLE—Cherry Valley-Springfield girls basketball rolled past Hunter-Tannersville 55-17 in the HTC Booster Club Tournament on Tuesday, November 21. Daphnee West and Mia Dubben scored 12 points each for the Patriots, and Morgan Huff added 10 more.

The Patriots continued a dominant start to the season with a 47-33 victory over Mekeel Christian Academy in the opening round of the Schoharie Tournament on Friday, November 24. West racked up 20 more points, followed by Brin Whiteman with 13. They moved to 4-0 for the season and won the tournament by defeating Schoharie 64-39 the next day. Huff was named to the all-tournament team after putting away 21 points; West and Dubben scored 11 each.

Oneonta Cross Country Runs at NCAA

NEWVILLE, PA—Three members of SUNY Oneonta’s cross-country teams competed in the NCAA Division III National Championship meet at Big Spring High School on Saturday, November 18. Seniors Jonthomas Bierman, Megan Francoeur and Ella DePhillips represented the Red Dragons. Bierman placed 233rd in the men’s 8K with a time of 26:33.1. Francoeur finished 49th in the women’s 6K in 22:03.6; DePhillips placed 226th in 23:17.4.

Oneonta Wrestlers Compete at SUNYAC Championships

ROCHESTER—SUNY Oneonta wrestling competed in the SUNY Athletic Conference championships for the first time in over three decades at RIT on Saturday, November 18. Eight Red Dragons wrestlers earned all-SUNYAC status by placing in the top six in their respective weight divisions. Sophomores Jack Ryan and Carson LiCastri finished first in the 184-pound class and second in the 197-pound class, respectively. The other six all-SUNYAC wrestlers were seniors Jhordyn Innocent, Noah Kennedy, and Max Yahre, and juniors James DeLucia, Anderson Klosner, and Danny Poggi.

Hartwick Hoops Slip Past Elms

SCHENECTADY—Hartwick men’s basketball picked up their first win of the season with a nail-biting 72-71 finish against Elms College in the Sig Makofski Invitational in Schenectady on Sunday, November 26. Junior Tarrell Cumberbatch made a critical steal with 10 seconds remaining and hit the game-winner with a jump shot. Sophomore Daniel Oyediran led the Hawks offensively with 20 points. Hartwick moved to 1-5 for the season.

Team Youth Holds Team Experience Scoreless in Legends Game

COOPERSTOWN—Team Youth rolled to an 8-0 victory against Team Experience in Cooperstown High School soccer’s annual Thanksgiving Legends Game on Thursday, November 23. It was the widest margin of victory in the history of the holiday friendly game between younger and older CCS soccer alumni, which began in 1991. Players from the class of 2014 or older played for Experience. Colby Diamond was named MVP after recording a hat trick and making strong defensive efforts, leading Youth to its third victory of the past four years.

Milford Boys Beat U/F

MILFORD—The Milford boys basketball team edged out Unatego/Franklin 63-58 for a non-league win at home on Tuesday, November 28. Christian Lawson led the Wildcats with 19 points, followed by Carter Stevens with 16 and Aidan Mertz with 13. Braden Murphy scored nine points and made 14 rebounds. MCS hit 12 three-pointers. Xander Johnson scored 19 points in the loss for U/F.

Coop Girls Drop Opener

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown girls basketball team fell 50-34 in a Center State Conference non-division game against West Canada Valley at home to open the season on Wednesday, November 29. Senior Rory Nelen led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Junior Mia Kaltenbach added nine points. The Hawkeyes will host Dolgeville in another non-division game on Tuesday, December 5.

Worcester Defeats H-T

WORCESTER—Worcester girls basketball beat Hunter-Tannersville 43-35 in a season opener on Wednesday, November 29. The Wolverines racked up a 23-9 lead in the first half and held on against a strong comeback effort. Hailey Shalor scored 15 points in the win.

Laurens/Milford Tops Harpursville

HARPURSVILLE—Laurens/Milford girls basketball rolled to a 55-26 non-league road win at Harpursville on Wednesday, November 29. Delaney Maison contributed 17 points in the win, while Brooke Mann and Kyrah Andrades added 14 each. Jaidon Brodie made 16 rebounds and Kara Mertz made 10.

Unatego Girls Defeat Windsor

OTEGO—Elizabeth Craft led the Unatego girls basketball team with 12 points in a 40-23 victory against Windsor in non-league action at home on Wednesday, November 29. Bailey McCoy added seven points.

G-MU Beat Windham

GILBERTSVILLE—Gilbertsville-Mount Upton boys basketball edged out Windham 51-46 in a non-league game at home on Wednesday, November 29. Devon Hartwell hit four three-pointers and finished the night with 28 points.

E/M Girls Beat CV-S

CHERRY VALLEY—Edmeston/Morris girls basketball rolled to a 34-22 Tri-Valley League victory against Cherry Valley-Springfield on the road on Wednesday, November 29. Molly Rifanburg led the way with 13 points, 11 of which came in the last quarter. Hannah Wist added 10 more in the win. Daphnee West led the Patriots with 12 points in the loss.

Oneonta Softball Schedules Recruiting Clinic

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta softball will host winter recruiting clinics on Sunday, February 11 and Sunday, February 18 in the Alumni Field House. The events will run from noon to 3 p.m., with an additional pitching session from 3:15-4:15. They are intended for high school-aged softball players (13 and up) who wish to improve their softball skills or demonstrate their abilities to the coaching staff. Payment may be made in advance or at the clinic. For more information or to sign up, visit https://oneontaathletics.com/news/2023/11/28/softball-announces-winter-recruiting-clinic-for-february-11-18.aspx.