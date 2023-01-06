Sports Snippets: June 1, 2023

GOHS To Open Summer Baseball Display

ONEONTA—The Greater Oneonta Historical Society announced it will have a summer display of Major League Baseball players who played for Oneonta teams. “Oneonta—On the Road to Major League Baseball” will be open at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, from June 1 to September 1. Dozens of major league players passed through Oneonta teams, including the high school, Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta, the Canadian-American League’s Oneonta Indians, the New York-Penn League’s Oneonta Red Sox, Yankees, and Tigers, and the Oneonta Outlaws of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The GOHS display will feature baseball cards of some of these players, including Frank Malzone, Don Mattingly and Curtis Granderson. It is curated by Bob Brzozowski and Chris Vredenburg. They will also host a free event at the History Center for fans to exchange stories of Oneonta’s baseball history from 6-8 p.m. on June 6. For more information, visit www.oneontahistory.org.

Fabrizio Competes at DIII Championships

ONEONTA—Junior Isabella Fabrizio of SUNY Oneonta finished a stellar season by competing at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships at St. John Fisher University on May 26. Fabrizio moved up from her seeded place to finish 21st in shot put with a throw of 12.54 meters. She was the State University of New York Athletic Conference shot put champion this season and was named to the USTFCCCA All-Region team.

Oneonta Baseball Season Ends

ONEONTA—The Oneonta High School baseball team fell to Chenango Forks in the Section IV Class B semifinal on Thursday, May 25. It was a heartbreaking end to a season in which the Yellowjackets had hoped to repeat their sectional title from last year. An eighth-inning home run put an end to the 2-1 pitchers’ duel. Chenango Forks pitcher Jack Curtis threw 11 strikeouts in the complete game, while Oneonta’s Bruce Mistler struck out three. Neither team was able to get many runners on base. Mistler, Nolan Stark, Cameron Sitts and Brady Carr made Oneonta’s only hits, all of which were singles. The graduating seniors finished an emotional rollercoaster of a career after missing their first season and a half due to the pandemic before winning a title in their junior year.

Jones Advances to Final State Golf Qualifier

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School senior Max Jones earned a place in the final day of the Section III State Golf Qualifier with a 10-over 82 at Colgate University on Wednesday, May 24. He will face 19 other Section III golfers on May 26. The top nine will advance to the NYSPHSAA Boys Golf Championship in Elmira on June 3-5. Eighth grader Brayden Sentz just missed qualifying, shooting a 13-over 85.

Morris/Edmeston Baseball Season Ends

MORRIS—The Morris/Edmeston baseball team lost a hard-fought Class D semifinal game, 3-2, to Charlotte Valley on May 24. Kyle Ough threw eight strikeouts over four innings for M/E and batted in a run. M/E put up a strong comeback effort, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh, but CV’s Trevor Waid earned the save with a strikeout. CV will face returning state champion Deposit-Hancock in the final game on Friday, May 26.

Registration Open for Hartwick Summer Camps

ONEONTA—Registration is still open for Hartwick College’s summer sports and environmental education day camps. Children ages 6-12 are invited to the Hartwick Nike Multi-Sport Camp, a three-day program with a variety of interactive sports-related activities. It will focus on developing a foundation of techniques and skills through drills and games. The camp is offered in full- and half-day sessions on June 4-6, 10-12, 16-18, 22-24, and 28-30. There will also be two camps at Hartwick’s Pine Lake Environmental Campus. Children ages 6-10 are eligible for a one-week day camp focused on nature-based educational and art activities on July 17-21. Young children ages 2-7 and their parents/guardians are invited to monthly two-hour morning sessions of the Parent and Me Outdoor Program on June 26, July 24 and August 14. For more information or to register, visit hartwick.edu/summercamps.

Morris/Edmeston Softball Advances

MORRIS—Morris/Edmeston softball defeated Charlotte Valley 6-3 in the Section IV Class D quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 23. Hannah Wist earned the win in the circle after throwing 10 strikeouts in seven innings. Carissa Richards hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to save the game and continue the season.

Coop Softball Smashes Sauquoit

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School softball shut out Sauquoit Valley 11-0 in round one of the Sectionals tournament on May 23. Dani Seamon threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts. On offense, she made two hits, batted in two runs and stole a base. Katie Crippen hit two doubles and two RBI. Sophia Hotaling hit an RBI double and stole two bases. The Hawkeyes will face six-seeded Thousand Islands in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 25. Thousand Islands beat Mount Markham on May 23 to advance.

Weldon Qualifies for State Tournament

COOPERSTOWN—Gunter Weldon of Cooperstown qualified for the State Tennis Tournament on Tuesday, May 23 by beating Justin Barrett of Liverpool in the semifinals, Cooperstown varsity coach Amy Porter reported. The top three players from Section 3 move on to States. Weldon will play Mark Bratslavsky of Jamesville DeWitt in the finals on Thursday, May 25. Weldon defeated Quincy Stayton of Sauquoit in the round of 16 and Garrett Lounsbury of Cazenovia in the quarterfinals. Cooperstown doubles team Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier lost to Oneida in the round of 16.

Cooperstown Baseball Season Ends

COOPERSTOWN—The Hawkeyes’ baseball season came to an end with a 16-3 loss to Little Falls in Sectionals on Tuesday, May 23. Emerson Toulson led Cooperstown in the loss with one hit, one run and two RBI. Cooperstown will lose Brady Hascup, Ian Poole, Bryson Whitaker, Henry Loeffler and Ethan Kukenberger to graduation. The Hawkeyes finished the season 6-10.

Cooperstown Holds Signing Day for College Athletes

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School recognized seven seniors for their commitment to play collegiate sports on May 19. The signing-day event honored two-time Class C soccer champions Colby Diamond and PJ Kiuber. Diamond will attend SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica and Kiuber will play for SUNY Broome. Dani Seamon will continue her softball and basketball careers at St. John Fisher University. Savannah Kirkby will play softball for Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica. Track star Claire Jensen, who finished third in the 400m event in the 2022 State Division II meet, will run for Williams College. Lincoln diLorenzo will be part of the diving team at Alfred University. Henry Loeffler will play football for Utica University.

Cooperstown Golf Defeats Mount Markham

COOPERSTOWN—Eighth grader Brayden Sentz earned medalist honors with a five-over 41 in Cooperstown golf’s 181-252 victory over Mount Markham on May 18. The Center State Conference South Division match was held in Clayville. The Hawkeyes moved to 9-2 for the season.

Herkimer Student Wins Golf Championship

FORT PLAIN—Herkimer College’s Evan Crouse, of Fort Plain, won the National Junior College Athletic Association Region III Men’s Golf Championship by one stroke on May 16. Crouse will compete at the NJCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Golf Championship on June 6-9 at Jamestown Community College.

South Kortright Grad Named Cobleskill Rookie of the Year

SOUTH KORTRIGHT—SUNY Cobleskill announced that baseball player Logan Firment, a South Kortright graduate, was named 2023 Male Rookie of the Year. Firment finished the season with a .297 batting average, a .377 on-base percentage, seven doubles, five home runs, five stolen bases, 24 runs and 19 RBI.