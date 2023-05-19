Sports Snippets: May 19, 2023

COMPILED By WRILEY NELSON

Oneonta Baseball Drops SUNYAC Opener

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta baseball fell 12-2 to Brockport in the first game of the double-elimination State University of New York Athletic Conference Tournament on May 11. The Red Dragons were unable to gain any traction on offense. They will face Oswego on May 12.

Softball Defeats Plattsburgh to Stay Afloat in Tournament

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta softball team defeated Plattsburgh in extra innings to stay in the SUNYAC Tournament on May 11. The Red Dragons had already fallen 3-1 to one-seeded New Paltz in the first game of the double-elimination playoffs. Plattsburgh tied the game at 2 in the fifth inning, but consecutive doubles by graduate student Megan Palmatier and senior Marissa Nagel won the game in the eighth inning. Sophomore Angelina Scalere picked up the win after pitching the last three innings with four strikeouts and allowing one hit.

Hawkeyes Tennis Beats Waterville

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School tennis defeated Waterville 4-1 on the road on May 10. Second singles Bianca Adam, third singles Ollie Wasson, and both doubles teams (Henry Ayers/Albert Caulier and Alexis Wolfe/Charlie Lambert) defeated their opponents.

Cooperstown Golf Defeats Owen D. Young/Richfield

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School senior Max Jones shot two-over to lead the Hawkeyes against Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs on May 11. The Center State Conference South Division match was held on the Leatherstocking Golf Course’s par-35 front 9. Cooperstown won 182-249.

Sidney Softball Holds off Oneonta Comeback

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School softball made a determined comeback effort on May 8, but Sidney held them off for a 3-2 victory. Logan Jipson hit a double for the Yellowjackets.

Oneonta Baseball, Softball Topple Seton Catholic

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School baseball and softball each notched a Southern Tier Athletic Conference win against Seton Catholic this week. The baseball team made 18 hits to win 17-1 on May 10. Zeh Britten hit six RBI. The Yellowjackets softball team won 15-3 on May 11. Abbie Platt made three hits, including a triple, and hit an RBI.

OHS Baseball Defeats Norwich in Close Contest

ONEONTA—Oneonta baseball defeated Norwich 3-1 in a STAC nail-biter on May 11. Bruce Mistler earned the win for OHS, pitching a complete game with nine strikeouts. Zeh Britten, Cameron Horth and Owen Burnsworth each hit doubles.

Laurens/Milford, Morris/Edmeston Softball Advance to League Finals

OTSEGO COUNTY—Laurens/Milford and Morris/Edmeston softball each advanced to the Tri-Valley League Championship with wins on Tuesday, May 9. L/M defeated Schenevus 10-2 at home. Brooke Mann took the win in the circle with a career-high 13 strikeouts. Kara Mertz led offensively with three hits and four RBI. M/E broke out of a close game with a six-run sixth inning to beat Richfield Springs 17-6. Hannah Wist threw six strikeouts and scored three runs. Maeve Robinson, Sam Coyle and Kenna Buriello each made three hits. The two teams face each other in the TVL championship game on May 12.

SUNY Oneonta Baseball, Softball Seasons End

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta softball and baseball teams were each eliminated from the SUNYAC tournament in hard-fought games on Friday, May 12. The softball team fell 6-3 to Buffalo State, finishing the season 18-22-1 overall. Baseball took the game into extra innings but eventually lost 9-6 to Oswego. They finished the season 25-15, the strongest program record since 2010.

Cooperstown Softball Falls to Westmoreland

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Central School softball dropped a hard-fought Center State Conference game against Westmoreland 9-8 on May 12. The Bulldogs scored five runs in the third inning and Cooperstown was unable to recover despite a strong comeback attempt late in the game. Dani Seamon threw 10 strikeouts and Katie Crippen hit a two-run homer. Brenna Seamon finished with three hits. Cooperstown has lost only two games this season.

Coop Softball Crushes Sauquoit Valley

COOPERSTOWN—CCS softball rode a seven-run third inning to defeat Sauquoit Valley 15-1 in a Center State Conference road game on May 13. Dani Seamon threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts, hit a two-run homer and stole two bases. Tori France made two hits, three runs and three RBI. The Hawkeyes moved to 10-2 for the season.

Cooperstown Tennis Falls at New Hartford

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown tennis lost 4-1 against New Hartford in a road match on May 12. First singles Gunter Weldon defeated David Fenner of New Hartford, maintaining his undefeated season and bringing in the Hawkeyes’ only point.

“We knew this match would be a big challenge,” said varsity coach Amy Porter. “Cooperstown and New Hartford were both undefeated going into this match. This was Cooperstown’s final match of the season. Sectionals are Wednesday at the Utica Parkway.”

Morris/Edmeston Baseball Wins Tri-Valley League Championship

OTSEGO COUNTY—Morris/Edmeston baseball defeated Schenevus 10-3 in the Tri-Valley League Championship game on May 12. Asa Dugan struck out 18 over seven innings in the win. Preston Graham hit a home run and a double. Schenevus player Tim Green hit a home run, while Mehki Regg and Ryan Springer each hit a double.

Laurens/Milford Softball Takes TVL Final

OTSEGO COUNTY—Laurens/Milford softball won a hard-fought Tri-Valley League Championship game against Morris/Edmeston on May 12. L/M trailed by two going into the bottom of the seventh inning. Lexi Sutpen drove in Kara Mertz with an RBI single. Taylor Beckley walked and then stole second before Kyrah Andrades brought home both runners with a walk-off single. L/M pitcher Brooke Mann earned the win after striking out nine batters. Hannah Wist struck out four for M/E and hit a triple.

Zakala Brothers Win Sectional Doubles Title

ONEONTA—Tyler and Jayden Zakala of Oneonta High School defeated opponents from Chenango Forks in the Section IV Class C-D Doubles Tennis Championship on May 12. They will return to the court for the East/West Class C playoffs on May 16.

OHS Baseball Wins Semifinals, Falls in Finals

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School baseball advanced to the Southern Tier Athletic Conference semifinals after defeating Windsor for the STAC East Division title on May 9. The Yellowjackets faced one-seeded West Division champion team Horseheads at Maine-Endwell on May 13. They beat the Blue Raiders 7-5 and earned their first league championship appearance since 2012. Aidan Gelbsman earned the win with seven strikeouts and made two hits. Later in the day, OHS faced Union-Endicott in the finals. Oneonta fell 18-3 in a hard-fought game. Bruce Mistler went 2-for-3 and scored a run. The Yellowjackets have only four STAC titles in program history. They finished the season 16-4.

Oneonta Softball Competes at Cobleskill

ONEONTA—The OHS softball team played in the 2023 Cobleskill Tournament on May 13. The Yellowjackets defeated Schoharie 12-9 in their first game. Madie Dening struck out eight batters and chalked up three hits and two RBI. Ella Harper, Lily Bridger, Izzy Giacomelli and Logan Jipson each made two hits. Oneonta lost their next game, falling 6-2 against Berne-Knox-Westerlo in six innings. Platt hit two home runs and drove in three RBI. Maleah Brockington had two hits, including a double.