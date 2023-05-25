Sports Snippets: May 25, 2023

M/E Wins First Sectional Round

MORRIS—The Morris/Edmeston softball team defeated Hunter-Tannersville 33-11 in the first round of the Section IV Class D Tournament on May 18. Kenna Buriello went 5-for-6 with three RBI in the win. Jessica Walling and Ella Sparaco each connected for four hits. Hannah Wist earned the win in the circle; Wist, Madison Moore and Tatiana McAdams combined for 10 strikeouts. M/E advanced to the semifinal round and will face Charlotte Valley on May 23.

CV-S/SS Softball Prevails

CHERRY VALLEY—The Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs softball team held on to beat Windham-Ashland-Jewett in a 12-10 nail-biter on May 18. The game was the first round of the Section IV Class D Tournament. Mia Dubben earned the win in the circle after striking out nine over seven innings. CV-S/SS drew 12 walks. Kyra Druse, Lydia Lusk and Lexie Dygert each made a hit. CV-S/SS advanced to the quarterfinals and will face Southern Cayuga on May 23.

Coop Softball Defeats Unatego

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Central School softball team wrapped up its regular season with a non-conference victory over visiting Unatego on May 19. Katie Crippen hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Hawkeyes a 1-0 lead. Senior Dani Seamon hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth after Unatego tied the game, allowing Cooperstown to win 6-5. Seamon also pitched two hitless innings, striking out four of the seven batters she faced. Sophomore Emmy Lippitt earned the win in the circle after striking out six in five innings. Senior Savannah Kirkby scored two runs and sophomore Brenna Seamon hit an RBI double. The Hawkeyes moved to 13-2 for the season and 9-1 in the Center State Conference. On May 22, Cooperstown drew the number three seed in the Section III Class C playoffs. They will host 14-seeded Sauquoit Valley on May 23. The Hawkeyes beat SV in both of their games this season. Section semifinals are scheduled for May 27, and the finals will take place in DeWitt on May 31.

Laurens/Milford Sweeps Meet

SIDNEY—The Laurens/Milford track teams each placed first in the Tri-Valley League Championship in Sidney on May 18. The L/M girls totaled 144 points, while the boys’ team finished with 141. Schenevus/Worcester took second place in the girls meet and Edmeston/Morris finished second in the boys. L/M placed first in a number of events, including: Kelsey Cox, 800m; Nicole Stanley, 100m hurdles; Gabriella Saggese, 400m hurdles, Allison Munson, long jump; Jaidon Brodie, triple jump; Carter Stevens, 800m, 1600m and 3000m steeplechase; Wendell Agustin, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles and long jump; Justin LaPilusa, 100m and 400m. The S/W girls swept the relay events, winning the 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m races. Thomas Bennett and Collin McEnroe of L/M each took first place in two events. Bennett won the shot put and discus. McEnroe placed first in the high jump and triple jump. Cherry Valley-Springfield won the 4x800m relay.

Vaccarelli Earns All-Region Nod

ONEONTA—The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association named Hartwick College lacrosse star Kristen Vaccarelli to the All-Region Second Team on May 17. She is the program’s first All-Region honoree in 23 years. Vaccarelli had an outstanding season for the Hawks, leading the team in goals, points and draw controls. Those numbers also ranked her first in the Empire 8 conference in goals per game and points per game, and second in draw controls per game. The sophomore midfielder set impressive personal bests this season, hitting the 100-point mark and 100 career goal mark. Her 82 points and 64 goals rank her fifth in program history for points in a season and tied for sixth for goals. Vaccarelli’s best game of the season was against Alfred University on April 15, where she recorded 10 points and seven goals. She tied the program record for points in a game and tied for third place for goals. The Hawks finished the season 10-5 overall and 4-3 in E8.

CCS B-ball Wins Sectionals Opener

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Central School baseball team opened its postseason with a 9-6 victory over 19-seed Utica Notre Dame at Doubleday Field on May 22. Ethan Kukenberger earned the win after striking out eight in five innings. He also made three hits, batted in four runs and stole four bases. Bryson Whitaker went 4-for-4, including a double and two RBI. Kalen Dempsey hit a triple. Cooperstown, which holds the number 14 seed in the Section III Class C playoffs, faces three-seed Little Falls on May 23.

Track Athletes Earn Region Honors

ONEONTA—The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its All-Region honors for the 2023 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field season on May 19. Top-five individuals in each region earned All-Region honors, as did members of top-three relay teams. Four SUNY Oneonta athletes, all in their junior year, were honored. Isabella Fabrizio won the shot put at the SUNYAC Championships and qualified for the Division III Championships on May 25. Megan Francoeur, a three-season track and cross-country star, earned all-region honors with her dominant performance in the 10,000m race. Jonthomas Bierman consistently improved in the 3,000m steeplechase and won the SUNYAC Championships with a meet record time of 9:06.31. Luke Jarski broke the SUNY Oneonta program record in the 800m event.

OHS Players Named to All-Region

ONEONTA—The National Fastpitch Coaches Association released their Division III softball All-Region teams on May 19. Out of 373 honorees in 10 regions, three SUNY Oneonta players received honors. Sophomore Julia Serena was named to the Region III first team as a catcher and juniors Sara Cartier and Delaney Haley were named to the second team as designated player and outfielder, respectively. Serena was a second-team selection last year. Twenty-three teams had three players chosen, including Oneonta and SUNY New Paltz. NFCA member coaches nominate and vote for winners in their respective region. All honorees move forward to be considered for selection for the three NFCA Division III All-America squads, which will be announced May 31.

Gelbsman Throws Shutout

ONEONTA—Aidan Gelbsman led the Oneonta High School baseball team to a 4-0 victory over Dryden in the Section IV Class B quarterfinals on May 22. He threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 15 batters. Bruce Mistler, Kaden Halstead and Cameron Sitts each hit doubles. Owen Burnsworth knocked a solo home run in the first inning. The Yellowjackets host Chenango Forks in the semifinal on May 24.

M/E Knocks Schenevus from Play

MORRIS—The Morris/Edmeston baseball team cruised to a 6-0 victory over Schenevus in the Section IV Class D quarterfinals on May 22. Asa Dugan threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 13 batters. M/E scored five runs in the third inning after Gavin McEnroe hit a grand slam. Tim Green of Schenevus went 3-for-3 in the loss.

Coop Golf Third at Sectional East

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Central School golf team placed third among seven small schools at the Section III East Area Large and Small School team championship and individual section qualifier on May 22. Senior Max Jones and eighth grader Brayden Sentz each shot a nine-over 81, earning each a spot in the Section III State Qualifier on May 24. The Hawkeyes ended the day with 473 points. Waterville won the tournament with 446.