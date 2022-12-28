Springbrook To Develop Residential Units for Persons with Disabilities in Cortland

CORTLAND

Springbrook has been selected by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities as the housing support provider for development of the Cortlandville Commons at 968 NYS Route 13 in Cortlandville. This development will create 68 new residential units of workforce housing. Springbrook has partnered with Regan Development Corporation, an experienced residential and commercial developer, who will begin construction in October 2023 with tenant occupancy planned for November 2024.

“Cortlandville Commons will add housing opportunities for people with intellectual and development disabilities that have been long sought-after in Cortland County. We envision Cortlandville Commons as more than a building—we anticipate it will be a beacon of hope with just the right touch of services for people who have previously been underserved in the I/DD space,” said Kimberly Corbett, Springbrook’s director of Community Services, chair of the Cortland County Developmental Disabilities Subcommittee, and member of the Cortland County Community Services Board.

“Springbrook’s commitment to the mission for the people we support made this and other up-and-coming initiatives possible, and we are proud to be a part of the solution,” continued Corbett. Opportunities for the people residing at Cortlandville Commons will include community integration, independence, and maximum potential for self-direction and choice, some of which may be facilitated by Springbrook’s integrated service options.

The $20.4 million project will develop two connected, four-story building wings that will include 27 one-bedroom apartments, 37 two-bedroom apartments, and four three-bedroom apartments, in addition to commercial space on the ground floor. Cortlandville Commons will provide affordable, residential multifamily housing that targets a mix of households, which are representative of the local community and workforce, and offer integrated supported housing (mobility-adapted units) for individuals with I/DD. The building will feature two elevators, a community space within the building and outdoor areas, as well as parking.

Springbrook has offices in Oneonta, Norwich, Binghamton, and Ithaca; operates homes in five counties; and offers support in 14 counties. Cortlandville Commons is not the organization’s first Integrated Supportive Housing initiative; the most notable being the Century Sunrise Residences in Johnson City, NY, which was also done in partnership with Regan Development.