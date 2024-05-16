Springbrook, Vêsucré Announce Partnership

ONEONTA—Springbrook is partnering the Otsego County 2024 Breakthrough Business, Vêsucré—a local company that creates plant-based, soy, gluten, and refined sugar-free desserts—to create The Makery and The Maketeria, located at Springbrook’s Oneonta Campus.

According to a press release, The Makery and Maketeria are part of a collaborative project between Springbrook and Vêsucré, aimed at providing comprehensive training and employment opportunities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in the food production and culinary industries.

The Makery will provide hands-on training for individuals who receive services through Springbrook to learn food production and restaurant skills, including meal preparation, cooking techniques, and food safety. Individuals will have the opportunity to work in various areas such as food service, manufacturing, and development, and will be supported by Vêsucré’s team alongside Springbrook employees. Vêsucré Chief Executive Officer Sarah Hartmann is passionate about employing people with I/DD and currently employs participants from Springbrook as well as The Arc Otsego through supported employment programs. Vêsucré will utilize kitchen space at Springbrook’s Oneonta Campus to produce lunches as well as Vêsucré products.

Hartmann said, “We’re tremendously excited to launch this collaborative venture with Springbrook. The Makery is all about creating opportunities and spreading joy for local individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. With Vêsucré operations now at Springbrook, we can continue to provide hands-on food manufacturing experience while empowering people with valuable skills in food production and restaurant operations. The Makery is our chance to shine together, celebrating talent and togetherness every step of the way!”

The Maketeria will serve as a healthy “make-a-meal” eatery located on the Springbrook Oneonta Campus and will provide lunches three days a week for individuals at Springbrook’s Capstone Day Habilitation program. The lunches will include vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and refined sugar-free options, catering to dietary restrictions and preferences. The project aims to promote inclusivity, community integration, and sustainable food practices.

Executive Director of Springbrook Community Connections Kim Corbett added, “We are thrilled to partner with Vêsucré, who shares in so many of Springbrook’s beliefs around wellness and Employment First as central to operations. Having Sarah, Charlie, and Gwen as partners in this work will help to advance inclusivity and community integration, bringing industry innovation to the forefront.”