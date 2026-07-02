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Springfield To Celebrate ‘America250’ this Fourth of July

SPRINGFIELD—Springfield will mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a full day of festivities on Saturday, July 4. Events begin at 11 a.m. with the 112th annual Fourth of July Parade, themed “America250.”

Established in 1914, Springfield’s parade is among the oldest Independence Day parades in the nation. Each year, it brings together fire departments, veterans’ groups, and community organizations from across the region for a nearly hour-long procession featuring floats, marching bands, equestrians, and festive surprises. Prizes are awarded in several categories, including “Most Unique Entry.”

Following the parade, the celebration continues at the Springfield Community Center. A flag-raising ceremony, invocation, and the singing of the National Anthem will open the program, followed by patriotic selections performed by the Cooperstown Community Band.

Food offerings will include Brooks’ barbecue chicken dinners sold by the Fourth of July Committee; hot dogs, popcorn, and homemade pie from the Springfield Presbyterian Church; coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches served at an Amish booth; and ice cream from the Future Farmers of America.

Raffles will be held throughout the day. Participating organizations include the Springfield Fire Department and Fire Auxiliary, Pierstown Grange, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and the CV-S Endowment Foundation, along with a Fourth of July Committee raffle featuring a quilt made from Fourth of July T-shirts.

The Springfield Library will feature a display of local history books, serve as a cooling station if needed, and offer outdoor sandbox play for children. Face painting will be available courtesy of the Fourth of July Committee, and the Van Hornesville Community Corporation will host an American Revolution–era photo booth.

Inside the Community Center, the Springfield Historical Society will showcase a new exhibit highlighting the service of Springfield residents in the Revolutionary War. In the gymnasium, visitors can view local elementary students’ “America250” poster contest entries alongside an art exhibition by the Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club.

Free parking will be available at the Springfield Community Center, located at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

The celebration will continue into the evening at Glimmerglass State Park, where Spike and the Boys will perform a mix of classic and country rock beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by a special fireworks display. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to ensure entry, bring lawn chairs, and have cash available for donations and concessions.

The Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration is sponsored in part by the Otsego County Events Grant Program, with support from the Community Foundation of Otsego County, The Glimmerglass Festival and private donations.

For more information, look for the Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration on Facebook, e-mail springfield.july4@gmail.com, or call (315) 858-0304.

Contributed by Andrea House.

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