By KEVIN LIMITI

Spurbeck’s Grocery, a Cooperstown staple, will be open for regular hours starting tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deli was closed due to staffing issues from early September to now.

It will not be open on the weekends until they can get more staff to work, according to owner Mike Swatling.