SQSPCA Adds Clearing of Shelter to Challenge Goal

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) has set two ambitious year-end goals, and they now need support from the public in order to meet those targets.

The “Promise for Parkie Challenge” has been underway since Giving Tuesday, November 29. If the SQSPCA can raise $100,000.00 by end of day December 31, challenge sponsors Beth and Gary Glynn will give the shelter an additional $25,000.00.

SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes is also asking community members to help clear the shelter for the holidays.

Adoption fees will be waived from Tuesday, December 20 through Christmas Eve, December 24, for those hoping to find a new four-legged family member; adoptions are subject to approval and additional fees may apply. Fostering is also encouraged during this “Kennel-Free Christmas” initiative.

For more information, visit www.sqspca.org.