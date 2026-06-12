Adoptable cats at the SQSPCA come in all ages, sizes and personalities, officials said. (Photo provided)

SQSPCA Looks To Place Felines in New Homes During ‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’

An SQSPCA “resident” reaches out for attention. (Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—June is “Adopt a Shelter Cat Month,” and the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is in celebration and awareness mode, currently at maximum capacity for cat care and with a waiting list of others needing help.

Adoptable cats now at the animal shelter range in age from kittens to seniors and have a wide variety of personalities. The SQSPCA team reports that adoptable cats come in all ages, sizes, and personalities. Whether adopters are looking for a snuggly companion, an energetic playmate, an independent kitty or anything in between, they’re sure to find a great fit.

“One of the most impactful things you can do to celebrate Adopt a Shelter Cat Month is adopt, especially right now,” explained SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

“When we’re at our maximum capacity, with a waiting list for cats, adopting one cat really means you are saving two. When you take your new family member home, you’re opening up a space for another in need,” Haynes said.

Haynes added that each year there is an uptick in cats and kittens needing help in the spring, summer, and fall months. With kitten season now in full swing, the shelter receives calls daily about more felines in need and depends on the community’s support to allow them to maximize their efforts.

The SQSPCA cat mascot draws attention to “Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.” (Photo provided)

“If you can’t adopt, please consider fostering,” said Haynes. “Can’t have a cat where you live? No problem! We are always accepting new volunteers, and extra hands at the shelter also expand our impact.”

The SQSPCA provides all of the necessary supplies, food, medical care, and resources for foster pets, and foster families provide the love and a safe environment for animals to thrive prior to adoption. Individuals interested in fostering are encouraged to e-mail the shelter at info@sqspca.org or visit www.sqspca.org for more details.

As an added perk for choosing adoption this month, the SQSPCA’s friendly cat mascot has pledged to join adopters in their going-home photos on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month.

The SQSPCA is open for visitors to interact with adoptable animals Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Available animals can be viewed online any time at www.sqspca.org.