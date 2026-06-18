News Briefs: June 18, 2026

Tour Focus Is Revolutionary

COOPERSTOWN—Village of Cooperstown Historian Will Walker will lead a historical walking tour of local Revolutionary War history on Saturday, June 20. The group will meet at the Village Hall porch at 10 a.m. and visit several gravesites. The tour is free and open to the public.

Summer Concerts Announced

LAURENS—The Laurens Summer Concert Series will return in July for Wednesday night concerts from 6:30-8 p.m. in Knapp Park. The season will begin with a celebration of America by Small Town Big Band on July 1, followed by The Ancients on July 8. Rickety Fence is scheduled for July 15 and Off the Record will play on July 22.

Anthony Speech Scheduled

COOPERSTOWN—The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area will host Susan B. Anthony reenactor Linda McKenny to present the remarks Anthony gave at Cooperstown’s First Presbyterian Church in 1855. The program will begin on the church lawn at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 and run to 4 p.m. There will be a display of suffragist portraits by local artist Christine Heller, a New York State Library pop-up exhibit on the suffrage movement and a pop-up bookstore from The Green Toad.

Callahan, Bachman Discuss Art

COOPERSTOWN—The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, will host local artists Nancy Callahan and Todd Bachman to discuss their work in the “Artists (Obsessed)” exhibition at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, respectively. Art Garage Director and Curator Sydney Waller will deliver a talk on famed local mid-20th century folk artist Lavern Kelley at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and daily by appointment. Contact (315) 941-9607 or leartgarage@gmail.com or visit the @CooperstownArtGarage Facebook or Instagram pages.

String Quartet Plays Sunday

STAMFORD—Friends of Music of Stamford’s 40th season will continue with acclaimed string quartet Ivalas at the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 21. The ensemble was the Graduate Resident String Quartet at Juilliard from 2022 to 2024 and will perform a selection of works by Haydn, Skye, and Dvořák. There is a suggested donation of $15.00 per person or $10.00 for seniors and students over 12; cash or check only, no reservations or advance sales. For more information or a season schedule, visit friendsmusic.org.

Gas Price Drops by 8 Cents

UTICA—The average price of gasoline in New York State dropped eight cents to $4.36 on news of a tentative peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran over the week ending Monday, June 15, AAA Northeast announced. Crude oil prices fell nearly four percent on Sunday in the immediate aftermath of the ceasefire announcement. Strong U.S. refinery output and export demand have driven domestic crude stocks to their lowest level in nearly three years, but gasoline inventories are high despite a slight increase in demand. Even if the peace settlement holds, markets will likely remain impacted for some time as lingering backups and shortages work their way through the supply chain. The average price of gas in New York is 24 cents lower than last month and $1.25 higher than this week last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Boat Parade Route Is New

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego Lake Association’s 11th annual “We Love Our Lake” boat parade will return to Three Mile Point at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 3. There will be a new route this year, traveling north to Lake ‘N Pines Motel. The decoration theme this year is America’s 250th birthday and four prizes will be awarded. There are no fees or registration, and all boats are welcome. For more information, contact bunnwayne@gmail.com or (518) 542-6630.

CCE To Host Energy Forum

HERKIMER—Cornell Cooperative Extension Smart Energy Choices-Mohawk Valley will hold a Clean Energy Stakeholder Forum at Herkimer County Community College at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. Members of the public, business owners, nonprofit organizations, service providers, local leaders, and other interested parties are invited to share their perspectives on clean energy investments, opportunities and challenges in Fulton, Montgomery, Herkimer, Oneida, Schoharie, and Otsego counties. Both in-person and virtual attendance are free, and light refreshments will be served. For more information or to register, visit mohawkvalleyenergychoices.org/events.

State Issues New Tick Warning

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Market and Cornell University Integrated Pest Management urged livestock producers to take urgent preventative measures against the invasive Asian longhorned tick. This pest was first identified in the U.S. in New Jersey in 2017 and is a rising problem in the Hudson Valley. It can cause severe blood loss or transmit parasites in cattle, leading to death in extreme cases, and may asymptomatically infect sheep and goats. Producers who work with any of these animals should test and monitor their herds, carefully manage their pastures, spray animals, and contact their veterinarians for more information. Additional LHT resources may be found at Cornell IPM, cals.cornell.edu/integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/whats-bugging-you/asian-longhorned-tick.

Book Sale Begins Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown’s much-anticipated Summer Book Sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 20 to Sunday, June 28. Held on the Fair Street side of Village Hall, the sale features hundreds of titles in all genres and a selection of CDs and DVDs. All proceeds benefit the library.

Bolton To Appraise Treasures

FLY CREEK—Fly Creek Area Historical Society will hold an Antique Appraisal and Museum Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 208 Cemetery Road on Sunday, June 28. Kevin Bolton of One Man’s Trash Estate Sales will appraise two items per person for $10.00. Appraisals may be done for antique furniture, toys, signed artwork, stoneware, jewelry, gold and silver, instruments, and sportsman’s items, but not coins. There will be exhibits by Fenimore Art Museum, Fenimore Farm and Country Village, Fort Plain Museum, Hanford Mills Museum, Cherry Valley Museum, and Leatherstocking Historic Railroad. Rick’s Hot Dogs will provide refreshments.

Shelter Cats Need Assistance

COOPERSTOWN—Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is observing Adopt a Shelter Cat Month and requesting assistance as their cat care facilities are at capacity and have a long wait list. They have a wide variety of adoptable animals of every age, size and temperament. Members of the public are strongly urged to adopt if they can, or foster or volunteer as they are available. Visitors may meet adoptable animals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information or to view available animals, visit sqspca.org.

‘Exhale’ Event Set for Saturday

MOUNT VISION—The Visionary, 2381 State Route 205, will host “Exhale,” a summer solstice sound immersion, mindfulness and community supper, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended; contact Fly Creek Aerial Yoga or visit thevisionaryny.com for more information.

Village To Bury Time Capsule

COOPERSTOWN—The Village of Cooperstown will bury a time capsule to be opened in 50 years at its Tuesday, July 7 Welcome Home Cooperstown celebration. Local organizations are encouraged to submit a letter about their present work and goals for 2076 to the Village Office at 22 Main Street or jutter@cooperstownny.gov by Monday, July 6.

Contradance Planned July 3rd

MILFORD—Otsego Dance Society will hold its next contradance at Beaver Valley Campsites, 138 Towers Road, from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, July 3. The band will be Quicksilver and the caller will be Ted Crane. There will be a brief introductory session for beginners at 6:45. Suggested donation is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students 13 and up.

Health Dept. Presents on Ticks

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will hold its next monthly meeting at 208 Cemetery Road at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. Officials from the Otsego County Department of Health will give a presentation on tick-borne illnesses, followed by light refreshments and the business meeting. The event is open to the public, but non-FCAHS members are asked to donate.

Brooks’ Dinner Is This Friday

COOPERSTOWN—The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm Street, will offer take-out Brooks’ chicken dinners from 4:30-6 p.m. on Friday, June 19. Each dinner is $14.00 and includes a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll. A $1.00 convenience fee is added to PayPal orders. Pre-orders are strongly encouraged by the preceding Wednesday. For more information, contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com.