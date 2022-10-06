Staff Illness Set To Close Susquehanna SPCA for Friday

Due to staff illness, the Susquehanna SPCA has announced the shelter will be closed to the public for Friday, October 7.

Animals in the care of the animal shelter will continue to receive care and are otherwise unaffected.

Due to the closure, the free rabies clinic that was scheduled for that day will be cancelled. The next one is scheduled for on November 7 from 3 – 6 p.m.

To learn more about the shelter and the services it offers for animals visit https://www.sqspca.org/