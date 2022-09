L to R: Will Kleffner, Ex. Dir. Cooperstown Food Pantry; Melissa Manikas, State Farm agent; Carol Taylor, pantry volunteer; Alex Bosc, State Farm team member; Brittany Guyer, State Farm team member.

State Farm on Pioneer Street in Cooperstown is having a “Good Neighbor 2022” food drive to benefit the Cooperstown Food Bank. Drop your non-perishable food items off until 5 pm today. Enjoy refreshments and giveaways while you are there!