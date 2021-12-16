State Police: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Fair warning for Christmas week drivers – the New York State Police plan to step up enforcement to crack down on impaired and reckless driving during the upcoming busy season.

It’s a part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative running Friday, December 17 through New Year’s Day. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways during the two-week campaign.

In addition to DWI checkpoints and patrols, troopers will use marked and unmarked vehicles while watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the state’s Move Over Law, which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles stopped in or on the side of the road. State Police also will conduct underage drinker enforcement details statewide.

The New York State Police urge motorists to follow simple tips to prevent impaired driving: